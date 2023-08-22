LANCASTER — MENTORS Inc. (Men Taking Over Reforming Society, Inc.) will host its monthly diaper giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Lancaster Community Center, 315 West Pondera St.
Diaper sizes are newborn, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — MENTORS Inc. (Men Taking Over Reforming Society, Inc.) will host its monthly diaper giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Lancaster Community Center, 315 West Pondera St.
Diaper sizes are newborn, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
The non-profit organization is committed to strengthening the community and supporting the families within it. The organization assisted more than 60 families with essential baby items at its July giveaway. This month, the organization will also be distributing baby clothing, nursing pillows, toys and formula to families in need.
Eli Hernandez, program manager for Mentors, thanked the nonprofit’s community partners including Change Lanes Youth Support, North LA County Regional Center, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Project Joy and Care Net Women’s Resource Center for their support.
“Together, we had the privilege of assisting over 60 families — a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit,” Hernandez wrote in an email.
The organization has the capacity and desire to assist many more families.
“Our main constraint is resources, and we warmly welcome any contributions that can enable us to extend our support to more families,” Hernandez wrote previously.
People also can send donations to the center at 315 West Pondera St., Suite B, Lancaster, CA 93534
For details, call 661-310-0564 or email Hernandez at Ehernandez@mentorsla.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.