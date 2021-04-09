PALMDALE — A local non-profit organization dedicated to helping immigrants and the Spanish-speaking community is hosting its second vaccination event on Saturday.
Salva provided more than 300 inoculations during its first event on March 19 at their office building in the 1200 block of East Avenue S.
The organization looks to administer more shots of the COVID vaccine in addition to the second doses that will be provided to those who came the first time around.
The non-profit previously worked in partnership with Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center in Los Angeles, who supplied the Moderna vaccine for those who were vaccinated.
The health clinic will be providing the medical staff to administer the vaccine and Salva’s volunteers will be working with residents directly getting them to register for the shot.
For those who receive the shot, there will be a designated shaded area for residents as they wait the recommended 15 minutes to be observed for adverse reactions to the vaccine.
The second vaccination event for the non-profit comes at a time where residents over the age of 50 are now eligible for the vaccine as of April 1.
State health officials urge any adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible before residents who are 16 years and over become eligible for the vaccine on April 15.
To make an appointment to get vaccinated or for additional information, residents can call Salva at 661-526-7540 or email salva16salva@gmail.com
The non-profit will also take walk-ins while supplies last.
