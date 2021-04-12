PALMDALE — A local non-profit organization dedicated to helping immigrants and the Spanish-speaking community in the Antelope Valley hosted its second vaccination event on Saturday.
This time around, Salva provided the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine in partnership with Albertsons.
One of Salva’s Grant Writers, Victoria Garcia, who handled the logistics for Saturday’s vaccination event, said the organization was able to partner with the grocery retailer through their close connections.
“We always think of Albertsons with food and groceries,” she said. “But yes, we have collaborated with Albertsons and they will be the ones administering the vaccine.”
Garcia said this event was able to come about thanks to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department.
“Public Health was able to collaborate with Albertsons and Albertsons was able to collaborate with us,” she said.
Prior to Saturday’s event, 562 people registered for appointments and the nonprofit’s goal was to administer as many if not all of its doses.
“We secured 600 doses,” Garcia said. “There will be (shots) for those that called and made appointments and we had some available for those walk-ins that didn’t get a chance to make an appointment.”
Jesus Morales, a 42-year-old construction worker from Palmdale, said it was a relief to finally get vaccinated.
“It’s protecting me and my family if I ever do get COVID,” he said. “It’s always good to have some kind of protection. It makes you feel a little bit better on my behalf, on (my wife’s), and my kids.”
Morales also said he was looking forward to getting the single shot so he didn’t have to come back for a second one.
“That’s the one I wanted to get,” he said. “A lot of people have a lot of doubts about it, but it’s better than nothing I’m glad I got the Johnson and Johnson.”
Salva will be once again working Friday in partnership with Clinica Romero providing second doses to those who were vaccinated at the March 19 event.
The nonprofit will also be having another vaccination event on April 24, again with Albertsons, and will have available the Pfizer vaccine in addition to the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Garcia said Salva wants to make sure the community is aware that their organization is a place for residents to get assistance through various programs such as citizenship, English and computer classes.
“We are here,” she said. “We are here to assist you. We’re here to invest in you. We’re here to pay attention to and help guide you to self-sufficiency. Not only one person but for the whole family to benefit from this opportunity.”
Those wishing to make an appointment to get vaccinated or details can call Salva at 661-526-7540 or email salva16salva@gmail.com
