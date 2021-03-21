PALMDALE — A local non-profit organization held its first vaccination clinic on Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue S.
Salva hosted the vaccination site from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and had more than 300 appointments scheduled. Community Coordinator Gleydy Colmenares said they hit that number around 1 p.m.
“I saw more than that probably showing up, a lot of walk-ins,” she said. “So I’m sure we went through the 300 people.”
The non-profit worked in partnership with Clinica Romero, a federally qualified health center in Los Angeles. The health center supplied the Moderna vaccine for those who were vaccinated.
“They are the ones that provide the vaccines and the personnel, the nurses, everybody who is helping besides Salva, who has provided the volunteers,” Colmenares said.
The City of Palmdale additionally provided security staff for the site.
Salva is planning to have a second vaccination clinic in two weeks to administer second doses and possibly more first doses in the process.
“We’re gonna do the follow-up because we cannot just give them one and then you know, where they’re going for the second one,” Colmenares said.
Those eligible for the vaccine were: healthcare workers, food and agriculture (supermarkets, restaurants), emergency services, maintenance services (janitorial, custodial), education and childcare workers, individuals with health conditions, residents who live or work in congregate living space, transportation and logistics, long-term care facilities residents and persons 65 years and over.
Colmenares said they had a lot of people and that is what they wanted — to get people the vaccine if they want it.
“At the end, I think it’s worth it,” she said. “Because our people in the area are going to get the vaccine, and this is what we’re looking for. To get more people vaccinated. This is the main goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.