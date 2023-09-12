PALMDALE — Nobody won the $1 million dollar grand prize, but a dozen participants took home a variety of gift cards ranging from $250 to $1,000 after thousands of rubber ducks raced around DryTown Water Park’s “lazy river” for charity.

More than 1,000 people turned out on Friday night for the 18th annual Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, in support of Palmdale School District schools and local non-profits known as “Duck Buddies.” A Duck Buddy is a non-profit organization that wants to make money to support their programs.

