PALMDALE — Nobody won the $1 million dollar grand prize, but a dozen participants took home a variety of gift cards ranging from $250 to $1,000 after thousands of rubber ducks raced around DryTown Water Park’s “lazy river” for charity.
More than 1,000 people turned out on Friday night for the 18th annual Antelope Valley Rubber Duck Race, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West, in support of Palmdale School District schools and local non-profits known as “Duck Buddies.” A Duck Buddy is a non-profit organization that wants to make money to support their programs.
A record number of rubber duck adoptions were sold this year, topping off at 16,045, breaking last year’s record of 14,500. Palmdale Learning Plaza and Chaparral Prep Academy were the top selling schools selling 3,225 and 3,209, respectively. Palmdale Learning Plaza overcame Chaparral Prep Academy in the last moments of the duck sales. Participating schools and other organizations get a share of the proceeds from ducks adopted on their behalf.
“The Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West and their continued support of our community and schools is fantastic and appreciated,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said. “We enjoy participating and look forward each year to the race. As you can see our families love it too.”
This year’s winner of the Roger Person’s Memorial Business Duck Race, Drink Ketones Challenge was named The Fastest Duck in Town while the top three finishers of the All-School’s Race win $500 (Shadow Hills Magnet Academy), $300 (Buena Vista Elementary) and $200 (Desert Rose Elementary).
The top three in the Duck Buddy Race win $500 (Golden Poppy Elementary School), $300 (Chaparral Prep Academy), $200 (Summerwind Elementary School).
Race Sponsors included High Performance Learning Environment, Medallion Contracting, ZAxis, Vern’s Plumbing, City of Palmdale, AV Mall, Lamar Advertising, Drink Ketones Challenge, Flewellen & Moody, Learn4Life, Fagen, Friedman & Fulfrost and Galpin Motors.
The Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West serves community through their Christmas Giving Program, serving meals to the homeless, granting scholarships to seniors who participate in their school Key Clubs and volunteering with and supporting local veteran groups.
“I’m continually amazed at the enthusiasm our community shows us each year not only with the duck adoptions but the sponsor support as well. We exceed all expectations,” said Stacy Bryant, Kiwanis president and race chairperson.
This year’s event had more than 50 student volunteers from SOAR, Littlerock and Quartz Hill high schools.
