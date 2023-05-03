MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday did not provide any information about a possible suspect in the investigation of a mass shooting Sunday night in Mojave, but asked residents for assistance by reporting any suspicious activity.
The Tuesday afternoon update stated that homicide detectives are continuing the extensive investigation into the shooting in which four people were killed, but no additional information was available for the public.
“The sheriff’s office recognizes the gravity of this situation and is working to ensure the investigation is thorough, lawful and factual,” the statement read. “We are committed to releasing details for transparency while balancing the need to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
Four people were found fatally shot in the 15900 block of H Street, just west of the railroad tracks in Mojave, late Sunday night. Three were pronounced dead at the scene while the fourth, a woman, was transported to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
The names of the victims, described as three woman and a man, have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin, sheriff’s officials reported.
As of Monday evening, no weapons had been found at the scene and no suspect information was released.
A mass shooting database created by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University says this is the 19th mass killing in the United States this year. A mass killing is one in which four or more people, not counting the suspect, are killed.
As its investigation continues, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance, reminding residents to report any suspicious activity or other information relating to the case.
Residents may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Reference case number 2023-00048001.
