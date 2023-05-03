Mojave shootings

A mass shooting in Mojave has left four people dead and a community that is demanding answers. Authorities are still searching for the suspect or suspects who shot the victims outside an RV in an abandoned lot near the town’s center.

MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday did not provide any information about a possible suspect in the investigation of a mass shooting Sunday night in Mojave, but asked residents for assistance by reporting any suspicious activity.

The Tuesday afternoon update stated that homicide detectives are continuing the extensive investigation into the shooting in which four people were killed, but no additional information was available for the public.

