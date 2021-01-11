LANCASTER — School districts across the state will not receive their state revenue for the remainder of the fiscal year due to state deferrals.
As such, Antelope Valley Union High School District will be able to conduct temporary inter-fund transfers should it become necessary for cash flow purposes.
The Board voted 4-1 to allow the inter-fund transfers at its Dec. 11 meeting, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
Student trustee Elijah Johnson supported the proposed action.
There was no discussion on the topic. Ruffin and member Amanda Parrell voted against a similar action at the Aug. 13 meeting.
The year-end appropriation transfer allows the District to transfer money to permit the payment of obligations incurred during the school year.
The transferred funds can be repaid in the same fiscal year or the following fiscal year if the transfer takes place within the final four months of a fiscal year.
