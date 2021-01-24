In a few weeks, my 11th grade American literature students and I will begin reading “The Great Gatsby,” alas, most likely over Zoom.
That reading used to culminate in a Gatsby party at the end of the semester, where we dressed in 1920s fashions, the students presented their final projects, and we dined on snacks and listened to 1920s jazz.
Maybe that tradition can return in 2022?
Having taught the book 18 times (three class sections, six years), I know it fairly well and do not relish the thought of people messing with the text.
Yet, the copyright has expired, and Gatsby is in the public domain. That means anyone can rewrite it, write prequels or sequels, or produce it in what form they wish.
The best part about Gatsby is the beautiful sentences of F. Scott Fitzgerald. You become a better writer by reading, so if nothing else students can see what superlative writing looks like.
It’s a free country, so people can do with Gatsby what they will, but that doesn’t mean they should. It’s like remakes of “Casablanca” — they never work, and people hate them.
It turns out someone already wrote a Gatsby prequel five years ago, and it sat dormant all that time waiting for release.
I will not read it.
Written in 1922, parts of Gatsby are insufficiently “woke” by today’s standards.
As a satirical column, I thought I might dream up some more politically correct synopsis for Gatsby.
Then I discovered, according to Time magazine, there are people seeking to improve Fitzgerald’s depiction of women and of the Jewish character, Meyer Wolfsheim.
Others want to replace Nick Carraway as narrator, employing instead Daisy Buchanan, Jordan Baker or Myrtle Wilson (who — spoiler alert — dies in Chapter Seven).
They really need to leave Gatsby alone and come up with their own ideas for books.
You cannot write satire anymore; reality beats you to it.
———
Speaking of books, pandemic-forced adjustments, and the Roaring ’20s, I am in the middle of “Apollo’s Arrow: The Profound and Enduring Impact of Coronavirus on the Way We Live.”
Author Nicholas Christakis, a medical doctor and professor of social epidemiology at Yale, says it will take some time, but the pandemic will end. And when it does, we are in for another Roaring ’20s.
Christakis reminds us that pandemics are nothing new; they are only new to us. It is important to remember they always ended in the past, even before there were vaccines.
It could be worse. He points out: “We’re the first generation of humans alive who has ever faced this threat that allows them to respond in real-time with efficacious medicines. It’s miraculous.”
That’s the good news. The bad news is Christakis envisions that it will take through 2021 to get the vaccine distributed, and then a couple of years to recover from the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic and its accompanying shutdowns.
But by 2024, it’s Katie, bar the door! Well, that’s not the term the good doctor used, but that’s what he meant.
He predicts people will fully indulge in all manner of social interaction, really getting back to the things we can’t do now.
The New York Post, famous for its marvelous tabloid headlines, probably put it if not best, at least most amusingly. I heard Christakis interviewed on the radio and he laughed out loud at mention of the Post’s headline about his book:
“Sex-crazed Roaring ’20s awaits post-pandemic: Yale prof.”
