CARSON — A small earthquake that was felt in the Antelope Valley shook the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area Friday night, but there were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.
The magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly after 7:58 p.m. and was centered near Carson, about 21 miles southeast of downtown LA, according to preliminary information from the US Geological Survey website.
Its depth was reported at about nine miles, the USGS reported.
Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to as much as 10 seconds across the area. It was felt widely, from neighboring cities such as Santa Monica, Torrance and Beverly Hills to the Antelope Valley and south to Orange County and possibly beyond.
The Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson lost power and began burning off excess gases in a process known as flaring that sent flames into the sky.
