They call it the Butterfield Effect.
Named for former New York Times reporter Fox Butterfield, it mocks the logic, or lack thereof, of some on the left.
Butterfield wrote about what he called the “paradox” of crime rates falling while the prison population grew following a series of tougher sentencing guidelines enacted here and around the country in the 1990s.
Butterfield could not figure out that there it was no paradox at all, but rather a direct cause and effect — a correlation — at work in those numbers.
Crime rates fell BECAUSE of the stricter sentences such as California’s Three Strikes Law.
Career criminals were forced to go on hiatus from their chosen profession — committing crimes — so obviously crime rates plummeted and people were safer and neighborhoods improved.
Quality of life improved.
Then, starting a decade or so ago, the left began lecturing us that too many people were in prison and unfair laws were to blame.
One by one — AB 109, Proposition 47, Proposition 57 — California passed laws that rolled back the clock and stripped the rights of law-abiding citizens to live safely in their communities.
That’s not how the laws are written, of course, but that is the effect they have had.
Essentially, by 2019, you had to do something really, really, really bad to go to state prison.
Then it got worse.
Many hardened criminals received early release because of COVID. You had even more criminals walking.
The death of George Floyd — in no way justifiable, by the way — led to a summer of riots. It made the already nearly impossible job of policing even more impossible.
Painted with a broad brush and under incredibly intense scrutiny, cops are now more likely to pull back, to limit their work to responding to radio calls rather than stopping and confronting someone whom their years of experience tells them may be up to no good.
Then, just when you think it couldn’t get any worse, Los Angeles County elected Train Wreck Gascón as its district attorney.
He campaigned on “reform,” but he didn’t tell voters he planned to take on the role of public defender rather than prosecutor, which is essentially what he has done.
All of this explains why crime is soaring. Even Fox Butterfield should be able to see the correlation.
When bad guys are out of prison, they often do bad things.
Train Wreck Gascón is overruling his own seasoned prosecutors to seek lighter sentences for criminals.
He even ordered dismissed “in the interest of justice” charges against anti-police protestors who placed a barrier on the railroad tracks, which could have caused a deadly train wreck (which is why I gave him the name).
He is even going back to court to seek lighter sentences for defendants already sentenced. That is a defense attorney’s job.
Which brings us to Pearl Fernandez, who in 2018 accepted a life sentence to avoid the death penalty in the horrific, protracted torture murder of her own little boy, Gabriel, eight.
She is petitioning the court to have her murder conviction vacated and her sentence changed due to 2019 changes in the law.
Why now instead of 2019? Obviously, she knows the new DA is now on the side of the defendant.
It is the DA’s job to fight Fernandez’s petition and keep her behind bars where she belongs.
Will Gascón side with the tortured little boy or for the torturing mother?
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.