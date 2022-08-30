LANCASTER — While there were no drivers found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs during a checkpoint, on Friday night, 28 drivers were cited for other violations, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The DUI checkpoint was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., at Palmdale Boulevard and 15th Street East.
During that time, deputies cited four people for driving on a suspended license, 22 people for driving without a license and two for driving with an ignition interlock device — a breathalyzer that prevents a car from starting if the driver registers as over the limit for alcohol consumption.
Deputies contacted 1,202 vehicles during the checkpoint and five were impounded or stored.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are selected based on data showing a history of incidents or crashes involving impaired driving, according to sheriff’s officials. This supports the checkpoints’ primary purpose to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”
Drivers are reminded that impaired driving is not just from consuming alcohol, but may also be caused by some prescription and over-the-counter medications. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is not.
Drivers charged for the first time with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
The department conducts such checkpoints several times, each year.
The most recent sheriff’s department checkpoint, held July 29, at 40th Street East and Avenue S, resulted in the arrest of one person for driving under the influence. In addition, deputies cited three people for driving on a suspended license, 13 people were cited for driving without a license and one person was cited for a misdemeanor warrant, officials reported.
Four cars were impounded during the checkpoint.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
