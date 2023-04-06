Robotaxis On The Way

Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, and Waymo, a spinoff from Google, are on the verge of operating 24-hour services that would transport passengers throughout one of the most densely populated US cities in vehicles that will have no one sitting in the driver’s seat.

SAN FRANCISCO — Two trailblazing ride-hailing services are heading toward uncharted territory as they seek regulatory approval to transport passengers around the clock throughout one of the most densely populated US cities in vehicles that will have no one sitting in the driver’s seat.

If Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, and Waymo, a spinoff from Google, reach their goal before year’s end, San Francisco would become the first US city with two totally driverless services competing against Uber, Lyft and traditional taxis — all of which depend on people to control the automobiles.

