MISSION HILLS — Teacher Janet Udomratsak did not want to miss the start of school despite being in a hospital room more than 55 miles away from her students in Lancaster.
Udomratsak was admitted to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills on July 4 due to pregnancy complications.
The distance learning models implemented throughout the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic enabled Udomratsak to continue doing the job she loves.
“It’s one of those odd situations where it benefited me in a way,” Udomratsak said in a telephone interview. “I know it’s like a bad situation for everybody else, but it worked out better for me in that sense.”
Udomratsak got clearance to teach from her hospital room with the help of her district, Eastside Union School District.
“I love interacting and being with the kids,” Udomratsak said. “There’s just something about seeing that ‘aha’ moment pop in their head and they understand something, and you know that it was the way you taught them.”
Udomratsak was inspired to become a teacher by her third-grade teacher, who built a relationship with her. She models that behavior.
“I have been doing that every year with every group of students that I have,” Udomratsak said. “I build that relationship with them and I make sure I build a classroom environment where they feel safe, where they feel like they could come to me with anything.”
Udomratsak started the school year Aug. 10 teaching third grade at Tierra Bonita Elementary School. On Wednesday, Udomratsak transferred to Enterprise Elementary School, a couple of miles away, where she was needed to teach first-grade students.
“Through all of this they had to send me over to another school,” Udomratsak said. “So I just picked it up and I started. It’s quite a ride. Switching from a third-grade class to a first-grade class is very different.”
Udomratsak is in her 11th year of teaching. The Sylmar resident has taught in several school districts. She is in her second year with Eastside Union School District.
Udomratsak added the transfer was nothing personal but based on seniority and filling a need.
“It worked out just fine,” Udomratsak said. “I mean, the kids are great; it’s just a brand new dynamic for me to switch from having independent students to now having to hold their hand and make sure that they’re doing things.”
This is will be Udomratsak’s fourth year teaching first-grade. Udomratsak has taught every elementary grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade throughout her career.
For the first three weeks of school, Udomratsak’s students did not know their teacher was in a hospital room in another city. Udomratsak kept that from the youngsters because she wanted to help them stay focused on learning.
“We’re already dealing with a lot with distance learning and having to not be in the classroom,” Udomratsak said. “The norm of everything has changed so drastically that I didn’t want to add another distraction to them. Knowing in the back of their mind that I’m in a hospital, they’re always going to ask, ‘What’s going on? Are you OK?’ I didn’t feel that it was fair to them to have that added distraction to their learning.”
Udomratsak set up her “classroom” in her hospital room with a bulletin board in the background and white board next to her. She purchased classroom supplies from Amazon. Her husband Chis help set it up.
“You would never had known if you just saw me through the camera that I was in a hospital room,” Udomratsak said.
The “secret” got out last week after news reports of Udomratsak’s unique situation. Udomratsak’s students talked about her to each other during five-minute breaks in the lessons.
“Their cameras are off but they’re having conversations amongst each other and everything,” Udomratsak said. “They were really concerned and they were just like, ‘Wow, she was really doing that.’ It was really cute to hear that from the kids.”
Udomratsak talked to multiple media outlets, including Los Angeles news stations CBS-LA and KTLA; a few blogs; Yahoo; and “Inside Edition” after an initial story ran in the Los Angeles Daily News.
“It’s gone pretty far,” Udomratsak said.
Udomratsak has not been too lonely while being away from her family.
“The nurses here are wonderful,” Udomratsak said.
After the nurses take care of Udomratsak’s medications and check up on her, they stay around and have conversations.
“It’s been nice to have an interaction with other people,” Udomratsak said. “It’s not where I’m completely isolated.”
The educator has nightly Zoom meetings with her family, since she is not able to see them. Hospital policy during the COVID-19 pandemic prevents Udomratsak and other patients from having visitors.
However, about two weeks ago the nurses pulled some strings and got Udomratsak’s husband Chris and their five-year-old son Henry in her room for a one-hour visit.
“It had been six weeks since I had seen them,” Udomratsak said. “So I had an opportunity to have dinner. My son looked at me and was like, ‘Mommy, are you real?’ He was touching my face, he was touching my clothes. He was hugging me. He didn’t want to leave.”
Udomratsak will remain in the hospital until her baby boy, James, is born. Her due date is Oct. 20.
“Because of the complications that I’m having they don’t think that I’ll make it all the way to October; it might be some time in September,” Udomratsak said.
