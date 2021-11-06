LANCASTER — Friday’s public hearing on the proposed placement of convicted sexually violent predator Lawtis Douglas Rhoden at a rural Lancaster address concluded with no decision by Orange County Superior Court Judge Megan L. Wagner.
The state proposed to place Rhoden at 48040 25th St. East in the unincorporated area east of Lancaster. The convicted felon would be under the supervision of the state-funded company, Liberty Healthcare, once he is released.
After about three hours of public testimony, Wagner said that she would take it under submission, review the oral and written comments, and issue her decision in a few weeks.
“This is an issue that this court has been addressing now for a couple of years,” Wagner said. “I do appreciate the input of members of the community, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, and I take those comments to heart.”
Wagner added there is no perfect property. Given the legal requirements, such placements are often in rural areas.
“I am not going to rush a decision because this is an important decision for the court as well as for all of you folks who have participated today,” she said.
Rhoden, now 72, committed several violent acts of sexual assault and rape against children in various states and counties. He was convicted of rape, sexual assault and sexual battery in California, Florida and Tennessee. He served time in prison in each state and then was transferred to the custody of the California Department of State Hospitals. For the California crimes, Rhoden was tried in Orange and Los Angeles counties.
Numerous community members also addressed the court. Speakers opposed to Rhoden’s proposed placement in the community spoke about response times for emergency services in the rural location; the dirt roads surrounding the property; unreliable cellphone service; the lack of streetlights in the community; and even water issues.
Caller Christine Wyman, who grew up less 1,600 feet from the proposed Rhoden house, said the domicile can be seen from her mother’s bedroom window.
“As you already know, this man has forcibly raped women almost his entire life,” Wyman said. “This man will not stop what he is doing; I urge you and I beg you, please do not let this man move into my neighborhood.”
Wyman added, based on her experience, it can take 15 to 20 minutes for law enforcement to respond to an emergency, and hours for non-emergency calls.
Autumn Petty, 18, who lives directly across the road from the proposed Rhoden house, is also opposed to the proposed placement.
“I’m an 18-year-old young woman and a prime target for this criminal, who preys upon young girls,” Petty said. “My home is within eyesight of the proposed property this man will reside in, and it will be unsafe for me to be outside my home, considering this man has been convicted and sentenced many times over multiple years and all of his victims were young girls.”
Petty added her mailbox is on the corner of the property where Rhoden is proposed to be placed.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk spoke via telephone against Rhoden’s proposed placement in the community. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Captain John Lecrivain spoke to the burden Rhoden’s proposed placement would place on the department following the placement, in September, of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier in the Sun Village/Littlerock area.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey made the trip to Orange County to speak in person.
“I stand here on behalf of the 500,000 residents of the Antelope Valley to say enough is enough,” Lackey said. “We will no longer tolerate our community being treated as a dumping-ground for the worst of the worst offenders.”
Rhoden’s domicile has been established as Orange County. Yet, this past February, the court found “extraordinary circumstances” existed to authorize relocating Rhoden outside of Orange County, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. This past May, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office successfully fought Rhoden’s proposed placement in Twentynine Palms.
On Sept. 28, the California Department of State Hospitals notified the LA County District Attorney’s office of Rhoden’s recommended placement. Grassmier arrived in the Antelope Valley that same day.
Barger spoke to the equity of placing another sexually violent predator in the Antelope Valley less than four months after Grassmier’s placement in the community.
“Is it equitable to further increase the risk of a marginalized community that is already dealing with other significant public safety concerns?” Barger said.
Wilk also spoke to the statistics.
“To put it quite frankly, the city of Lancaster has more than double the number of sex offenders per person than the county overall,” Wilk said. “That is unfair to the hard-working families, senior citizens and businesses that I represent, and it’s a dangerous trend for our community.”
Wagner asked Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Shelley Dominguez where in the law it considers equity rather than the legal standards of safety of the community and Rhoden.
“I think this particular equitable argument clearly impacts the safety of the community because there is already a sexually violent predator 20 miles from this location that has caused the existing resources that were already thin and spread out to be thin even more,” Dominguez said. “If a second SVP were to be placed there, as the captain put it, it would be nearly impossible to protect the rest of the community.”
Wagner understood that, and said she was checking to see whether there was a legal basis.
“This court is bound by what the law tells me I can do,” Wagner said. “I am unaware of whether there’s a factor of equity that the court has authority to consider versus the hard and fast facts that you and your commentators, public speakers, have told the court and it was told to the court by the citizens of San Bernardino County.”
Judge Wagner asked Dr. Cameron Zeidler, the community program director of Liberty Healthcare, the company seeking to place Rhoden in Lancaster, about the company’s response to the concerns raised by the community.
For example, in response to comments about poor cellphone service in regard to calling 911 or the GPS monitoring, Zeidler said it depends on the carrier. He said some carriers have better service than others in the area. They could also use a satellite phone for the GPS tracking device.
As to the potential for the dirt roads near the property to become impassible after a heavy storm, Zeidler said they do not anticipate that Rhoden would be opportunistic to take advantage of the dirt road or any barriers that the dirt road might present.
“Whether or not you anticipate that the court has to be concerned about that possibility,” Wagner said, adding the court could require one-on-one supervision in anticipation of a major storm.
