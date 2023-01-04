GUADALUPE, Calif. — A California police officer won’t face criminal charges for accidentally killing a bystander while shooting at a suspect, last year, the state Department of Justice announced, Tuesday.

Juan Olvera-Preciado, 59, of Guadalupe, died at the scene on the night of Aug. 21, 2021, in the small coastal city in Santa Barbara County.

