California Police Shooting

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said, Friday, that she won’t seek to try Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall (above) in shooting death of Tyrell Wilson, who was holding a knife and asked the officer to kill him during a 30-second confrontation, in March 2021.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — A former police officer already imprisoned for one fatal shooting in a wealthy San Francisco suburb won’t face criminal charges in a second slaying, this one of a homeless Black man who asked the officer to kill him during a 30-second confrontation, a prosecutor said, Friday.

Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said she won’t seek to try former Danville officer Andrew Hall in the death of Tyrell Wilson, who was holding a knife at the time of their confrontation, in March 2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.