SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport, last month, prosecutors announced, Tuesday.
The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said it has closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on “the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.”
“These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case,” District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.
Police previously said that the victim had provided few details about the altercation and refused to cooperate with the investigation.
(1) comment
Iron Mike was just shadow boxing the Idiot...Iron Mike could have beaten him to a pulp if he wanted to.
