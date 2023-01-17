California Storms

Ryan Orosco, of Brentwood, carries his wife Amanda Orosco, from their flooded home, Monday, in Brentwood, Calif. The latest in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California, on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas.

Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada and the National Weather Service discouraged travel. Interstate 80, a key highway from the San Francisco Bay Area to Lake Tahoe ski resorts, reopened with chain requirements after periodic weekend closures because of whiteout conditions.

