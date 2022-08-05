PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, presented nine veterans or their surviving family members with their military medals covering service from World War I to the Global War on Terror that Garcia’s office was able to obtain during a brief ceremony conducted, Thursday morning, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center.

“This country is special because of what the veterans have done,” Garcia said, adding that his office will continue to work obtaining medals for other deserving veterans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.