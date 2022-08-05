PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, presented nine veterans or their surviving family members with their military medals covering service from World War I to the Global War on Terror that Garcia’s office was able to obtain during a brief ceremony conducted, Thursday morning, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center.
“This country is special because of what the veterans have done,” Garcia said, adding that his office will continue to work obtaining medals for other deserving veterans.
Garcia presented the first medals to Barbara Kehoe, granddaughter of World War II veteran Floyd A. Arnold. Arnold received a World War II Victory Medal, which commemorates military service during World War II between Dec. 7, 1941, and Dec. 31, 1946.
Arnold also received the Honorable Service Lapel Button, also known as the “Ruptured Duck,” which was awarded to US military service members who were honorably discharged from World War II.
“Congratulations. I’m sorry that the nation couldn’t do this sooner,” Garcia told Kehoe.
Kehoe also accepted a World War I Victory Medal and Victory button (bronze) on behalf of her grandfather, Frank Edward Hills.
“This is pretty special; this is a service ribbon from World War I,” Garcia said, adding that there are no longer any surviving World War I veterans.
The next medals went to veteran William Bateman. Bateman received the National Defense Service Medal, awarded for honorable active military service as a member of the US armed services during the Korean War, Vietnam War, operations Desert Shield or Desert Storm or the US/Global War on Terrorism, according to a description.
Bateman also received the Sharpshooter Bade and Rifle Bar, awarded to the personnel upon successful completion of a weapons qualification course of high achievement in an official marksmanship competition.
“I apologize that as a nation we haven’t been able to do this sooner,” Garcia said. “For those of you who aren’t familiar, as a Navy guy, I was always jealous of the other services’ rifle badges; they look cool.”
Veteran James Brooks received three medals — the National Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Marksman Badge and Mortar Bar. The Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal is presented to members of the US armed forces who have participated in a US military operation and encountered foreign armed opposition, or were in danger of hostile action by foreign armed forces.
The Marksman Badge and Mortar Bar is awarded to Army personnel who have demonstrated exemplary performance with US Army Mortar Weapons.
Veteran David Campbell received a National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and Auto Rifle Bar and Rife Bar, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and bronze and silver star attachments, Army Service Ribbon, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign ribbon with device, awarded to members of the US armed forces who served for six months in South Vietnam between March 1,1961, and March 28, 1973, or served outside the geographical limits of South Vietnam and contributed direct combat for six months.
Emiline Cook accepted a National Defense Service Medal and a Sharpshooter Badge and Rifle Bar on behalf of her late husband, Roy Cook, who passed away, about six months ago.
Veteran Ardell Rowl, who also celebrated his 78th birthday, on Thursday, received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Honorable Discharge button, authorized for US Naval personnel who are honorably discharged from the Active Naval Reserve.
“As a fellow Navy guy, I’d be remiss if I didn’t embarrass him by singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him,” Garcia said, as the audience joined the Congressman in singing to Rowl.
“I thank you all very much,” Rowl said. “Today I’m 78 years old; the next 78 will be better.”
Veteran Katelyn Danielle Roan received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service button, awarded to members of the army, army reserve, and army national guard for successful completion of initial training and for members who completed training, before Aug. 1, 1981, according to a description.
Veteran Jesse Vizcarra received the Army Commendation Medal; Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Assault Badge, Global War on Terror Expeditionary, Global War on Terror Service, and the Army Service Ribbon.
The Army Commendation Medal is awarded to members of the army who distinguish themselves by heroism and meritorious achievement. The Army Achievement Medal is awarded for significant achievement deserving recognition. The Good Conduct Medal is awarded for one year of continuous service rather than three; recommended by commanding officers for exemplary behavior, efficiency and fidelity.
The Air Assault Badge is awarded for completion of the air assault school. The Global War on Terror Expeditionary is presented to members of the US military who have served in the War on Terror while on foreign shores, from Sept. 11, 2001 to a date to be determined. The Global War on Terror is for service during the War on Terror.
