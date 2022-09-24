JURUPA VALLEY — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital with breathing problems and other symptoms after they were sickened by an unknown substance at a Jurupa Valley plastics recycling company.

The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reports, Friday, that the victims include two firefighters who responded to a 911 call from the business.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.