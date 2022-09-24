JURUPA VALLEY — Authorities say nine people were taken to the hospital with breathing problems and other symptoms after they were sickened by an unknown substance at a Jurupa Valley plastics recycling company.
The Press-Enterprise of Riverside reports, Friday, that the victims include two firefighters who responded to a 911 call from the business.
Hazardous materials teams were sent in after the firefighters and others became ill, said Jeff Veik, deputy fire chief in Riverside County. Firefighters hosed down several people before they went to local hospitals.
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident. Authorities were investigating, on Friday.
The company has about 350 employees, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said.
