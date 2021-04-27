PALMDALE — Nine people were cited by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station, at a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday night.
The operation was held from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 10th Street West and Technology Drive and resulted in the arrest of one driver for driving under the influence.
Eight other drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Of the 567 vehicles with which deputies came in contact during the operation, three were towed.
Sgt. Robert Hill said the safety of the community is and always will be their mission.
“We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk,” he said.
Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.
The LASD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
If residents plan on drinking or taking medication that may impact their ability to drive safely, they should plan on staying at home.
Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.
Then Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue to hold DUI/driver’s license checkpoints throughout the year.
Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.