Obit Bollettieri Tennis

Nick Bollettieri holds his plaque as he waves to the crowd after his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, in 2014, in Rhode Island.

 Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Nick Bollettieri, the Hall of Fame tennis coach who worked with some of the sport’s biggest stars, including Andre Agassi and Monica Seles, and founded an academy that revolutionized the development of young athletes, has died. He was 91.

Bollettieri died, Sunday night, at home in Florida after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press, on Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.