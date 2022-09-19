Obit Jordan Football

Inductee Shelby Jordan, a former linebacker from Washington University in St. Louis, is recognized during the National Football Foundation enshrinement ceremony, in 2013, in Atlanta. Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70.

 John Amis/AP Photo

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Shelby Jordan, whose spectacular career at Washington University in St. Louis earned him a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame and an 11-year NFL career, has died. He was 70.

Jordan died, on Sept. 9, according to statements released, Friday, by the College Football Hall of Fame and the New England Patriots. Neither provided a cause of death or said where his death occurred.

