Virgin Galactic announced, on Thursday, the crew for its next flight, a commercial research flight for the Italian Air Force, as the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating its last flight.
The announcement follows the news, reported Wednesday in The New Yorker, of a previously unmentioned problem with the company’s highly publicized July 11 flight with founder Richard Branson on board that prompted the investigation.
The upcoming flight, labeled a test flight by the company, is the first commercial research flight for Virgin Galactic.
It is intended to evaluate and measure the effects of the transitional phase from gravity to microgravity on the human body, Virgin Galactic officials said in a statement announcing the flight crew.
Additional payloads will study the effects of microgravity on a range of chemical and physical properties.
On board will be Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, who has also trained as a cosmonaut, serving as mission lead. He will tend to the rack-mounted payloads during the flight and be wearing a “smart suit” to measure biometric data and physiological responses.
Italian Air Force Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi, a physician, will conduct tests to measure cognitive performance in microgravity, as well as activate payloads to evaluate how certain liquids and solids mix in microgravity.
Pantaleone Carlucci, of the Italian National Research Council, will wear sensors that measure heart rate, brain function and other human performance metrics in microgravity.
These three will be joined in the cabin by Virgin Galactic Chief Astronaut Instructor Beth Moses.
Pilots for the flight, the 23rd of the Unity spacecraft, are Michael Masucci and C.J. Sturckow.
In The New Yorker, writer Nicholas Schmidle said the SpaceShipTwo vehicle veered off its planned course during the July 11 flight after a warning signaled in the cockpit during the supersonic climb that the space plane’s trajectory was too low.
Without a correction during this rocket-powered phase of the flight, the craft would not descend on the planned flight path, when it is an unpowered glider, risking missing the runway for landing.
Schmidle reported that, “according to multiple sources in the company, the safest way to respond to the warning would have been to abort. (A Virgin Galactic spokesperson disputed this contention.)”
The craft landed safely, but flew outside the FAA-designated airspace for nearly two minutes of the typically 15-minute flight, Schmidle reported.
This prompted the FAA investigation, as the agency authorizes the flights.
Virgin Galactic officials said they plan to fly next either later this month or in early October.
However, the FAA has grounded the system until it finishes its investigation, according to information Schmidle tweeted Thursday.
His tweet, apparently quoting a statement from the FAA, states that “Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety.”
The company stated in August it planned to ground Unity and the WhiteKnightTwo mothership dubbed “Eve” for maintenance and improvements. For the Eve mothership, this maintenance period includes “enhancements” to enable the company to increase its flight rate by reducing the time required between each flight from seven to eight weeks down to four to five weeks.
These enhancements will be done in Mojave and are expected to be completed in mid-2022. They are intended to increase the number of flights needed between major inspections from 10 to 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.