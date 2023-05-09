Virgin Galactic flight crew

Three new and one veteran astronaut will be on board Virgin Galactic’s next mission later this month. The four crew members will evaluate the astronaut training program and flight experience in preparation for the start of commercial operations, expected in late June.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic has announced the crew of its return to space later this month, the first powered, crewed flight in nearly two years.

The suborbital flight will take place from the company’s home base at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

