MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit announced a late-addition satellite payload for its next mission, expected to take off from the Mojave Air and Space Port later this month.
A small satellite from Spire Global that is designed to study micro space debris in Low Earth Orbit, was added to the LauncherOne manifest last week, according to a Virgin Orbit release.
The addition was notable in that the process of selection and receiving Federal Aviation Administration approval was rapid, as was the 36 hours to integrate the satellite into the launcher with the existing payloads.
“It’s flat-out amazing,” Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said in a news release. “Going from initial conversation to final selection in 20 days and from selection to integrated payload in just 36 hours, Spire’s recent addition to Above the Clouds is a great example of the flexibility of LauncherOne’s capabilities, the agility of both our teams and the flexibility and support of the FAA in enabling rapid and responsive deployment of satellites to Low Earth Orbit.”
The company is preparing for its next mission, this one called “Above the Clouds,” with a launch window opening in mid-December and the possibility for a launch extending into mid-January.
The mission will launch several small, research and development satellites for the US Department of Defense, from multiple government agencies with experiments in space-based communications and in-space navigation, according to a Virgin Orbit news release.
The Department of Defense manifest also includes a university payload sponsored by NASA.
Polish company SatRevolution will again send two nanosatellites into orbit, one of which will join two similar Earth-observing ones launched in June, by Virgin Orbit. The other is a technology demonstrator for water-fueled thrusters for space travel.
The company’s “flying launch pad,” a former Virgin Atlantic airliner known as Cosmic Girl, uses the Mojave Air and Space Port as its starting and ending point for launch missions that typically take place over the Pacific Ocean off the California Coast at this time. The system is capable of launching from virtually anywhere with a long enough runway.
The airplane carries the LauncherOne rocket beneath a wing to a launch altitude of about 35,000 feet, at which point it is released, the rocket motor is lit and then it carries its payload into orbit.
Once completed, Cosmic Girl returns to land at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The mission will be the second operational launch for Virgin Orbit. Its first, a mission dubbed “Tubular Bells: Part One,” which took place in June, also took off from Mojave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.