Incoming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield receives the gavel, early Saturday, from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York on the House floor at the US Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Electing the House speaker may have been the easy part. Now House Republicans will try to govern.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy passed his first test, late Monday, as the Republicans approved their rules package for governing House operations, typically a routine step on Day One that stretched into the second week of the new majority. It was approved 220-213, a party-line vote with one Republican opposed.

