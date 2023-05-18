Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday that its next suborbital spaceflight could take place as soon as next week, nearly two years since the last powered, crewed flight of its spacecraft.
The flight window for this mission opens on May 25, the company announced, with astronaut training for the Virgin Galactic employees flying as mission specialists beginning Monday.
The projected takeoff for the flight is 7 a.m. PDT on May 25 from Spaceport America in New Mexico.
The planned flight will be the 25th for the Mojave-built spacecraft dubbed Unity. It is intended to be the final assessment of the system prior to beginning commercial operations in late June with the “Galactic 01” flight under a contract with the Italian Air Force, according to company officials.
Accompanying the two pilots on the Unity 25 mission will be four mission specialists, all Virgin Galactic personnel chosen for skills that will help to evaluate astronaut training practices and the spaceflight experience.
Of the mission specialists, only one, Beth Moses, has been to suborbital space before. As Virgin Galactic’s chief astronaut instructor, Moses has flown in Unity twice before and was the first woman to earn commercial astronaut wings for her February 2019 flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Joining her will be astronaut Instructor Luke Mays, flight sciences engineer Christopher Huie and internal communications lead Jamila Gilbert.
Like many Virgin Galactic customers, Gilbert does not come from a technical background, and is expected to evaluate Virgin Galactic’s customer readiness program.
Veteran commercial astronaut Mike Masucci and veteran NASA and commercial astronaut C.J. Sturckow will pilot Unity on the flight.
Unity last took to the skies on April 26, in an unpowered flight. It was the vehicle’s first free flight following nearly two years while the spacecraft and its mothership — named Eve — were down for modifications.
At the time, company officials said the glide flight was the final validation flight for the system before resuming rocket-powered, suborbital missions.
Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft last flew in a powered suborbital flight on July 11, 2021, with company founder Richard Branson on board.
That flight resulted in a Federal Aviation Administration investigation into a deviation from its planned flight path, about which Virgin Galactic had failed to inform the FAA.
The FAA cleared the company to resume flights in October 2021, but Virgin Galactic had already announced a delay in further flights as it investigated a possible manufacturing defect in one of the spacecraft components.
However, before resuming flights, the company decided to enter the spacecraft and the mothership into previously planned modifications.
The mothership was flown to its birthplace at Virgin Galactic’s Mojave Air and Space Port facilities for the modifications. It left Mojave for the home base at Spaceport America in February.
