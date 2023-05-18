Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic announced the next rocket-powered flight of its Unity spacecraft could be as soon as next week, with a targeted takeoff time of 7 a.m. on May 25 from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic announced Wednesday that its next suborbital spaceflight could take place as soon as next week, nearly two years since the last powered, crewed flight of its spacecraft.

The flight window for this mission opens on May 25, the company announced, with astronaut training for the Virgin Galactic employees flying as mission specialists beginning Monday.

