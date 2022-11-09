Gavin Newsom

NEWSOM

 Rich Pedroncelli

SACRAMENTO — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor, on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president.

It was the second decisive statewide victory for Newsom in barely a year. In September 2021, he easily beat back an attempt to kick him out of office that was fueled by anger over his pandemic policies. The failed recall solidified Newsom’s political power in California, leaving him free to focus on the future — which many expect will include a run for the White House.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Newsom is an Idiot, and a Wannabe Dictator. They will show what the loser has done for Cali (very little) and the voters will laugh at him. They will bring up "all" the businesses that he forced to close (Latino, Black, and White owned)..and all the blight that has increased under his watch...If you enjoy Human Waste on your sidewalks and in your streets and Dope Needles everywhere then Newsom is your man. Most Parasites do not have a problem with that...as long as they get their Dope.

