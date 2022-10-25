Election 2022-Governor-Debate

Gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) and Republican challenger state Sen. Brian Dahle shake hands, Sunday, after their debate held by KQED Public Television in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Sunday, vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.

Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian Dahle — the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends, on Nov. 8.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Lets not forget how many small businesses Newsom closed down...How he acted like a dictator, and "forced" our children to wear masks. How about Newsom eating at the French Laundry without a mask...How about Newsom wanting to give out "Repriations" or Newsom wanting to "Force" everyone to buy an electric car by 2035 (Huge Joke). How about the Homeless crisis that Newsom ignored until a recall against him was formed. If you enjoy being "played" (taken advantage of) then Newsom is your man. If you enjoy higher taxes...then Newsom is your man. If you enjoy your streets looking like a cesspool...then Newsom is your man. No wonder so many people moved out of California (and New York) that they lost a Congressman.

