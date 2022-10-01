SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill, Thursday night, that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so.

A brief message explaining the Democratic governor’s decision credits the request by state Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who introduced the original reparations task force bill in 2020.

