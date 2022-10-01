SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill, Thursday night, that would have granted more time for a first-in-the-nation African American reparations committee to complete its work after the former assemblymember who authored legislation creating the committee asked the governor to do so.
A brief message explaining the Democratic governor’s decision credits the request by state Secretary of State Shirley Weber, who introduced the original reparations task force bill in 2020.
The bill to extend the task force deadline, authored by Democratic Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, garnered criticism from reparations advocates who said that the legislation would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.
“This legislation was not asked for by the public or members of the task force, nor were they even made aware,” said Marcus Champion, a Board member of the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California, at a reparations task force public meeting in Los Angeles, last week.
The coalition, which sent a letter to Newsom with other organizations asking him to veto the bill, tweeted in celebration of the news, Thursday.
Jones-Sawyer, a member of the nine-person task force, pushed the legislation giving the group an extra year. He said the committee’s final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released within its original time frame, by July 1, 2023. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted.
