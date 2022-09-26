SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an overhaul of Democrats’ political strategy, on Saturday, saying the party is “getting crushed” by Republicans in part because they are too timid, often forced to play defense while Republicans “dominate with illusion.”
Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas — the territory of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, one of Newsom’s chief political foils — Newsom was careful to praise current party leaders like President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
But he said that mantras that may have worked for the party in the past — like Michele Obama’s famous quip “when they go low, we go high,” — simply don’t work, today, because “that’s not the moment we’re living in right now.”
“These guys are ruthless on the other side,” Newsom said. “Where are we? Where are we organizing, bottom up, a compelling alternative narrative? Where are we going on the offense every single day? They’re winning right now.”
Newsom said that’s why — even though he is running for reelection as governor of California — he has been spending some of the millions of dollars in his campaign account on TV ads in Florida urging people to move to California, newspaper ads in Texas decrying the state’s gun laws, and putting up billboards in seven states urging women to come to California if they need an abortion.
“There’s nothing worse than someone pointing fingers. What are you going to do about it?” Newsom said. “The reason we’re doing those ads is because ... the Democratic Party needs to be doing more of it.”
What a POS liar Newsom is....I do believe the Black Lives Matter criminals are Democrats (that love to burn down buildings)...How about (D) Maxine Waters the political POS telling supporters to be violent and "in their face" when Republicans eat in public places. How about (D) Chuck Schumer threatening the Supreme Court (The Whirlwind statement...Google it)""" Newsom said that’s why — even though he is running for reelection as governor of California — he has been spending some of the millions of dollars in his campaign account on TV ads in Florida urging people to move to California"""lol lol Newsom means "To Move "BACK" to California" Cali and New York both lost a Congressman because of soooo many people fleeing the Democrat ran Cesspools. That's why Florida and Texas "Gained" a Congressman..its called ""voting with your feet"". More than 33,500 New Yorkers have moved to Florida in the last 10 months. Gaslighting Trash...that's what Newsom is. Only weasels and parasites that worship money, support the Democrats....Newsom says : There’s nothing worse than someone pointing fingers: You mean like the Democrats do.... ie. Democrats calling their political opponents "Racists, or Terrorists" then having the mainstream media (America's Traitors) support their lies....Dominate with illusion...No the Democrats dominate using the Scumbag News Media....lol lol
How is that Soaring Inflation working out for you...? Keep voting for Democrats and it will get worse....Enjoy ;)
