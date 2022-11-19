SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to release $1 billion in state homelessness funding he testily put on pause, earlier this month, but only if local governments agree to step up the aggressiveness of their plans going forward to reduce the number of unhoused people in the state, his office said, Friday.
The Democratic governor was meeting with mayors and local officials after announcing, two weeks ago, that he would withhold money until cities and counties came up with more robust plans. He called submitted plans “simply unacceptable” as they would collectively reduce the state’s homeless population by just 2% over the next four years.
“Everyone has to do better — cities, counties and the state, included. We are all in this together,” he said in a Nov. 3 news release.
Newsom, who coasted to reelection, this month, is on the hook in his second term to show reductions in the growing number of unhoused individuals, some of whom camp out along city sidewalks and under highway underpasses, exasperating even the most politically liberal voters in the country’s most populous state.
Mayors and county officials — many of whom are Democrats — as well as advocates for low-income housing pushed back against his effort to withhold funding, saying it was counterproductive to hold money needed for shelter beds, outreach workers and other services for unhoused people. They pleaded with the governor for more direction — as well as guaranteed, ongoing funding to build more ambitious plans.
“This is the top issue in our state; it’s the top issue for Californians. Budgets are about priorities, and I think we need to make this a priority and address it as the crisis that it is,” San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said, Friday.
Addressing homelessness has for decades been left to local governments in California, but Newsom took office, in 2019, vowing to own an issue he said he understood intimately as a former mayor of San Francisco, where tent encampments crowd sidewalks and people in clear mental health crisis are a common sight.
California had an estimated 161,000 unhoused people, in 2020, with the number expected to be higher, this year, the result of the state’s high cost of housing and historic under-building of homes. Advocates for the homeless say that they can’t keep up and that even as they find housing for some, many more lose their homes.
That possibility of a separate funding stream for homelessness became dimmer this week after state officials announced, Wednesday, that California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year after a run of historic surpluses.
(1) comment
Gavin Newsom is a weasel...We were Over Taxed and Parasite Newsom by law...was required to refund some of our tax money...instead the POS kept the money. Now we will have a $25 billion deficit...which you all deserve for being Sheeple. Enjoy your Coleman® Tents ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.