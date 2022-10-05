Taser measure

Law enforcement officers who carry an electroshock device, such as a taser or stun gun, must holster it on the opposite side of their firearm under Assembly 1406, drafted by Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

PALMDALE — Among the 997 bills that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law by the Sept. 30 deadline was Assembly Bill 1406, drafted by Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

The legislation will require law enforcement agencies that authorize peace officers to carry an electroshock device, such as a taser or stun gun, that is held and operated in a manner similar to a pistol, to require that device to be holstered on the opposite side of their firearm.

