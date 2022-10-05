PALMDALE — Among the 997 bills that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law by the Sept. 30 deadline was Assembly Bill 1406, drafted by Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
The legislation will require law enforcement agencies that authorize peace officers to carry an electroshock device, such as a taser or stun gun, that is held and operated in a manner similar to a pistol, to require that device to be holstered on the opposite side of their firearm.
“I am pleased that the governor approved AB 1406,” Lackey said in a news release. “This bill will save lives while building up the trust bestowed in law enforcement. I was honored to champion this proposal as a 28-year veteran of the California Highway Patrol. In this role, I learned how important the singular moment is while responding to these situations, and I know the heavy burden that officers carry when they must end a life. This would be all the worse to know the action was made in error.”
The regulation would prevent stacking both weapons, a practice that led to the high-profile deaths of Daunte Wright and Oscar Grant.
Wright, 20, was fatally shot, on April 11, 2021, after a traffic stop in Minneapolis. Grant, a 22-year-old Oakland resident, was shot in the back, early on New Year’s Day, in January 2009, by a transit cop on a BART station platform. His death was captured on cell phone video and posted on social media. The images elicited mass demonstrations about racism and police use of force.
Some law enforcement agencies have made this requirement of their own volition, but it is not a consistent practice across the profession in California, the release said. AB 1406 received support from the Peace Officers Research Association of California. It did not receive any “no” votes throughout the process and did not have any registered opposition.
