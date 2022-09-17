California Climate Goals

Gov. Gavin Newsom (center) meets, Friday, at Mare Island in Vallejo, Calif., with lawmakers after signing a package of legislation that accelerates the climate goals of the nation’s most populous state.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills, Friday, to expand California’s reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader.

The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to gas and oil pollution in communities of color, expanding clean energy jobs and accelerating the state’s timeline for getting most of its electricity from renewable energy sources. Newsom signed them following a record-breaking heat wave that forced California to rely more heavily on natural gas for its electricity production.

