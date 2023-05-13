California-Budget

California Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes (left) and Democratic Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (right) march Wednesday in Sacramento with parents and others who support the state’s subsidized child care programs.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California’s budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, saying the state’s challenges are partly due to high inflation and a decision to let most people delay filing their taxes because of a series of winter storms.

That’s about $10 billion more than Newsom predicted in January, when he offered his first budget proposal. The deficit is part of Newsom’s overall proposal for a $306 billion budget, by far the largest state budget in the nation.

