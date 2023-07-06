SACRAMENTO — In the rush to cut California’s pollution and rid the state of fossil fuels, the most intriguing confrontation hasn’t involved business leaders or the oil industry. Instead, it’s simmering tensions between the state’s robust environmental advocacy wing and California’s progressive governor who considers himself one of their own.
The modern environmental movement has its roots in California, including the founding of the Sierra Club. Gavin Newsom, who rose from local politics in liberal San Francisco to become governor of the nation’s most populous state, sees himself as a descendant of that progress, proudly carrying the movement’s goals on the world stage.
Yet in the early days of Newsom’s second term in office, some of his loudest criticism has come from inside the proverbial house. Newsom and environmental groups mostly agree on the big things, like rules banning the sale of new gas-powered cars and the goal of making California carbon neutral. It’s how to get there that’s causing friction.
Those tensions erupted last month during negotiations over California’s more than $300 billion budget. Newsom wanted major changes to the state’s permitting and building process, saying it was taking far too long to build the kind of projects needed to update the state’s aging water delivery system and boost clean energy to meet the state’s insatiable demand for electricity.
But some Democrats in the Legislature and their environmental allies opposed the proposal, saying Newsom’s plan — developed over the past year without their input — did not include enough protections for the state’s fragile ecosystems, the threatened species that depend on them, and the low-income and tribal communities that live in them.
The disagreement was so sharp that Newsom threatened to veto the entire budget, but both sides came to a compromise. That compromise cleared the Legislature today, and Newsom is expected to sign it into law next week. But the battle lines have been drawn.
"Gavin Newsom, who rose from local politics in liberal San Francisco"...Hows that working out for San Francisco the city that has become the poster child for "City in Decline". No wonder so many people have left California...and they are still leaving...Time for a change....unless you enjoy living in a tent.
