LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, proposed extending the life of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era.

The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running beyond a scheduled closing, by 2025, gave new urgency to a decades-long fight over the seismic safety of the site. And critics depicted Newsom’s plan as a huge financial giveaway for plant operator Pacific Gas & Electric, while warning it would gut state environmental safeguards.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Finally Gavin Newsom makes the "right choice". That's only because the Idiot thinks he can run for President, and rolling blackouts is what got Gray Davis recalled years ago. And rolling blackouts do not go over well with the voters.

