SACRAMENTO — Millions of low-income Californians would get a $600 payment from the state under a budget proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The proposed payment, announced Wednesday, would go to people with annual incomes of less than $30,000, including immigrants living in the country illegally who file taxes with the state. Roughly 4 million people would be eligible for the payment, for a total state cost of $2.4 billion. Newsom is also asking the Legislature to extend a moratorium on evictions.
Newsom called on lawmakers to join him with a sense of urgency to help Californians who are dealing with stress and anxiety over the prospect of putting food on the table, paying for child care or facing eviction.
“We recognize our responsibility to do more,” he said.
State lawmakers normally pass the budget in June, but Newsom is asking them to act early on several proposals to provide faster relief to people suffering due to the Coronavirus pandemic. California’s unemployment rate was 8.2% in November, the most recent month with available state data. But that doesn’t reflect the true number of out-of-work Californians, as many people have stopped seeking work.
A handful of Democratic lawmakers joined Newsom for a virtual announcement, indicating he’ll find support in the Legislature.
“Millions of working families all across California, they’re on the ropes. They’re barely hanging on during this pandemic-induced recession,” said State Sen. Mike McGuire, a Democrat who represents the state’s north coast.
The $600 payment matches a federal stimulus payment approved by Congress, meaning some Californians could receive $1,200 in relief.
Newsom hopes payments of the state stimulus go out to Californians in February and March. If his plan is approved and signed into law, it will take three to four weeks to get payments out to people who filed their taxes electronically, said H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the California Department of Finance.
Taxpayers who received the California Earned Income Tax Credit, available to people making less than $30,000 annually, last year would receive the $600 payment. That covered about 3.9 million filers in 2020, Palmer said.
The $600 payment would also go to people with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers who would be eligible to receive the tax credit this year. Those taxpayers are mostly immigrants living in the country illegally. The state estimates about 250,000 of those filers would be eligible for the payment, Palmer said.
