Newsom Homelessness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom enters the prototype of one of the small homes displayed at a Thursday news conference in Sacramento where Newsom announced plans to build 1,200 small homes across the state.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California will spend about $30 million to build 1,200 small homes across the state this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, part of a plan to help house the nation’s largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during the governor’s time in office.

The homes, some as small as 120 square feet, can be assembled in 90 minutes and cost a fraction of what it takes to build permanent housing. Newsom said the homes can create space to help clear homeless encampments that have sprung up across the state’s major cities. Federal courts have ruled cities can’t clear homeless encampments if there are no shelter beds available.

