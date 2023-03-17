SACRAMENTO — California will spend about $30 million to build 1,200 small homes across the state this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday, part of a plan to help house the nation’s largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during the governor’s time in office.
The homes, some as small as 120 square feet, can be assembled in 90 minutes and cost a fraction of what it takes to build permanent housing. Newsom said the homes can create space to help clear homeless encampments that have sprung up across the state’s major cities. Federal courts have ruled cities can’t clear homeless encampments if there are no shelter beds available.
“We need to focus more energy and precision on addressing encampments,” Newsom said. “There’s no humanity there. People are dying on our watch.”
Newsom announced the plans in Sacramento on the first stop of a planned four-city tour, where he has promised to make major policy announcements on housing, health care and public safety. The tour is replacing the governor’s traditional State of the State address.
Local leaders across the country have used small homes for years to help house their homeless populations. In San Jose, a city of nearly 1 million people at the south end of the San Francisco Bay, Mayor Matt Mahan said the city has installed 500 small homes in the past three years. The rate of the city’s homeless people who were unsheltered dropped to 75% from 84%, the first decline in many years, he said.
But critics said Newsom is spending more money on things that won’t do enough to help. Since taking office in 2019, Newsom has signed off on more than $22.3 billion in new spending on housing and homelessness programs. California’s homeless population has increased 6% since 2020, compared to a 0.4% increase in the rest of the country, according to an analysis of federal data by the Public Policy Institute of California.
California now has nearly a third of all homeless people in the United States.
“This is just another Band-Aid on a crisis that is out of control in California,” said Brian Jones, the Republican leader of the state Senate. “We know that throwing money at this problem doesn’t work.”
Sacramento will get 350 of the homes. Los Angeles will get 500, San Jose will get 200 and San Diego will get 150. While the state is paying to build and install the homes, local governments will be in charge of maintaining them. That includes deciding where to put them. The homes will have electricity, but they won’t have plumbing, water or cooking appliances, according to the Governor’s Office.
