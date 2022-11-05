California Homelessness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, Thursday, he will delay $1 billion of spending to local governments because he says they are not being aggressive enough to curb homelessness in their communities.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California’s plans to reduce the nation’s largest homeless population aren’t good enough, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said, Thursday, prompting him to halt $1 billion in state spending for local governments as he seeks to reset the state’s strategy ahead of his expected second term in office.

California’s homeless population — likely higher than the 161,000 people estimated in 2020 — is one of the state’s most pressing and public problems as the high cost of living has only increased the size and number of homeless encampments that dot cities throughout the state.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Gavin Newsom ""isn't good enough"" Newsom would care less about you if an election wasn't close. NEVER forget the small businesses he forced to close. Newsom is a wannabe Dictator....Make him PAY for the B.S. he pulled during the pandemic..in the voting booth.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.