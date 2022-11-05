SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s, acting days before Californians finish voting on whether to enshrine increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent US Supreme Court decision.
Laura Miner was convicted, in 1949, of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. She was sentenced to four years in prison on the twin felonies, and died, in 1976.
“I can still hold my head up, and I respect myself because my conscience is clear,” she wrote while serving her prison sentence. “I have helped humanity — someday it will be legal for a doctor to help a woman who will then have a right to decide for herself how many children she shall have, and when.”
Her statement proved prescient, for a time. The US Supreme Court in the landmark Roe v. Wade decision ruled, in 1973, that protections under the US Constitution included the right to have an abortion.
But a majority of the high court, earlier this year, said that is up to individual states. Increased protections also are before voters, next week, in Michigan and Vermont, and restrictions in Kentucky and Montana.
Newsom, a Democrat who is actively supporting the proposed constitutional change, in a statement called Miner “a powerful reminder of the generations of people who fought for reproductive freedom in this country, and the risks that so many Americans now face in a post-Roe world.”
(1) comment
Democrats trying to put "abortion rights" above Soaring Inflation, Soaring gas Prices, and Soaring food prices...Biden is a failure, and the people that are rallying around the abortion issues prove they are clueless on how to fix America's Problems that they are worried about the most....It will get worse..Powell has more rate hikes in store for the future...enjoy the misery coming your way (if it hasn't arrived already).
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.