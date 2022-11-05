SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Friday, posthumously pardoned an abortion activist from the 1930s and 1940s, acting days before Californians finish voting on whether to enshrine increased protections in the state Constitution in response to a recent US Supreme Court decision.

Laura Miner was convicted, in 1949, of abortion and conspiracy to commit abortion. She was sentenced to four years in prison on the twin felonies, and died, in 1976.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Democrats trying to put "abortion rights" above Soaring Inflation, Soaring gas Prices, and Soaring food prices...Biden is a failure, and the people that are rallying around the abortion issues prove they are clueless on how to fix America's Problems that they are worried about the most....It will get worse..Powell has more rate hikes in store for the future...enjoy the misery coming your way (if it hasn't arrived already).

