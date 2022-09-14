Election 2022-California-Electric Vehicles

In this frame grab from video provided by the No on 30 campaign, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urges voters to reject Proposition 30.

 No on 30 Campaign via AP

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants voters to reject a new tax on rich people that would pay for more electric vehicles in the nation’s most populous state, warning in a new statewide TV ad that a measure on the ballot, this November, won’t help the environment but is instead “one company’s cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer subsidy.”

Proposition 30 would raise taxes on people who make more than $2 million per year. It would generate up to $5 billion in new tax money each year, and most of that money would go to programs that help people buy electric cars and install charging stations. A smaller amount would go to wildfire prevention response and prevention programs.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""""“I think you’re going to find the voters of California trust Gavin Newsom on what is the best way to go about addressing climate change.”""""" Newsom is a Clueless Moron...and he barely avoided rolling blackouts (a career ender). If Newsom had a Brain...he would build a nuclear power plant, and tell the greenies to "Kiss-It".

