SAN FRANCISCO — A prominent law school in San Francisco named for a 19th century rancher who sponsored deadly atrocities against Native Americans has a new name after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation approving the change.
It was among several bills concerning indigenous people that the Democratic governor and former San Francisco mayor signed into law, on Friday, which he declared “Native American Day” in California.
The University of California’s Hastings College of the Law will be known as the College of the Law, San Francisco. The school’s graduates include former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and US Vice President Kamala Harris.
The school was founded, in 1878, by Serranus Clinton Hastings, a wealthy rancher and former chief justice of the California Supreme Court who helped orchestrate and finance campaigns by white settlers in Mendocino County to kill and enslave members of the Yuki Indian tribe.
