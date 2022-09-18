California Homeless Mental Health

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation, Wednesday, in San Jose to establish the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act. It allows family members, first responders and others to ask a judge to draw up a treatment plan for someone diagnosed with certain disorders, including schizophrenia.

SAN FRANCISCO — With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a first-of-its kind law, on Wednesday, that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is cruel.

Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act, on Wednesday. It would let family members, first responders and others ask a judge to draw up a treatment plan for someone diagnosed with certain disorders, including schizophrenia. Those who refuse could be placed under a conservatorship and ordered to comply.

