LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Thursday, appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.
These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.
Newsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of “infrastructure czar,” an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state.
“Money is not our problem anymore,” the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure deal that promises to send billions for improvements to the nation’s most populous state.
California has to “go out and get it,” Newsom added, which is the charge Villaraigosa has in the new post.
Villaraigosa said: “We got to build. We got to invest. And that’s what this is all about.”
The appointment marks the latest chapter in a long-running relationship that has veered from open hostility to, now, playing for the same team.
Newsom was mayor of San Francisco when Villaraigosa was in charge of City Hall in Los Angeles, a time when each was often looking to outshine — if not rattle or embarrass — the other. The two Democrats later faced off in a 2018 primary race for governor, a contest won by Newsom that turned so nasty the two later made a public appearance together to dispel any notion of lasting enmity.
As mayor in LA, Villaraigosa was credited with kicking off a transit buildup that continues, today. Newsom said he would bring extensive know-how in capturing federal dollars and getting shovels in the ground.
Technically, Villaraigosa will not be a state employee. This position is funded through a partnership with California Forward, a nonprofit that seeks to promote job growth and cost-effective government.
