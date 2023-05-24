Senate Feinstein Newsom

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is assisted to a wheelchair by staff earlier this month as she returns to the Senate after a more than two-month absence.

LOS ANGELES — US Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s ongoing medical struggles have raised a sensitive political question with no easy answer: Who would California Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace her if the seat becomes vacant?

Despite calls from within her own party to resign, Feinstein, who turns 90 next month and is the oldest member of Congress, has given no indication that she is considering stepping down. Her frail appearance, confused interactions with reporters in Washington and the growing list of health challenges disclosed by her office continue to fan questions about her fitness for the job — now and into the future.

Jimzan 3
This is how the Democrats like their politicians....Biden, Fetterman, and Feinstein....Zombies that do what they are told. ;) .....The Crypt Keeper looks better, than 2 of the people mentioned. (IMHO).

