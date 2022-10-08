Newsom Gas Prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, Friday, that he will call a special session of the state Legislature on Dec. 5, to pass a new tax on oil companies in response to high gas prices.

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, Friday, he will call a special session of the state Legislature, in December, to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls “rank price gouging.”

Newsom told reporters, on Friday, that the special session will begin, Dec. 5, after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Newsom is an Idiot...Bidens policies have driven up the price of gas...if you tax the oil companies...they will pass the increase on to you. Biden calling the Saudi Prince names...then going over there and begging for a production increase is comical. The Saudi Prince just "SPIT" in Bidens face a few days ago and ""decreased" oil production by 2 million barrels ""A DAY"". Democrat weasels think they can "name call" and "label" others with no consequences....You Reap what You Sow...and America pays the price for Bidens (sniffles) Stupidity.

