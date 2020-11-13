SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom eased the sentences or criminal histories of nearly three dozen current or former felons on Tuesday, including 10 pardons intended to aid immigrants who face the possibility of deportation.
“Their deportations would be an unjust collateral consequence that would harm their families and communities,” his office said in announcing the actions. One of the 10 is currently in a federal immigration detention facility.
The 10 were among 22 pardons, 13 commutations and four medical reprieves, the last a category prompted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The state corrections secretary and a federal court-appointed official who controls the prison medical system recommended the medical risk clemency review. They are in addition to thousands of other earlier releases intended to free space within the state’s prison system to slow the virus’ spread or allow for better treatment.
A reprieve allows inmates to temporarily serve their sentences in alternative locations in the community.
Recipients included 71-year-old Larry Johnson, serving a life term for a third-strike crime of stealing a VCR and gaming system from a home in 1995, according to Newsom’s office. The others are ages 87, 71 and 68 and similarly are serving life terms for third-strike offenses of robbery or burglary.
Pardons don’t erase convictions, but they can help immigrants mitigate the criminal histories that can be used as the basis for their deportations.
Among them, for example, is Somdeng “Danny” Thongsy, 41, who entered the US legally when he was 2 years old. He seeking to avoid deportation back to Laos for killing one rival gang member and injuring two others in 1997, when he was age 17. He was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison.
