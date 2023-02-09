LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pushed for fighter jets to ensure his country’s victory over Russia in a dramatic speech before the UK Parliament, where he also thanked the British people for their support since “day one” of Moscow’s invasion.
The embattled leader’s surprise visit to Britain in a bid for more advanced weapons comes as Ukraine braces for an expected Russian offensive and hatches its own plans to retake land held by Moscow’s forces. Western support has been key to Kyiv’s surprisingly stiff defense, and the two sides are engaged in grinding battles.
At a joint news conference at a British army base, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said fighter jets were “part of the conversation” about aid to Ukraine.
“Nothing is off the table,” he said. “We must arm Ukraine in the short term, but we must bolster Ukraine for the long term.”
Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs all kinds of supplies, not just planes, but also ammunition and long-range missiles
“Without this, there would be stagnation which will not bring to anything good,” he said, calling his visit “very fruitful.”
It was only Zelenskyy’s second foreign trip since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022, after a December visit to Washington. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said he would host Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris later in the day. Expectations were growing that he might meet European Union leaders Thursday in Brussels, where they are holding a summit.
Sunak and Zelenskyy flew by helicopter to Lulworth Camp, a base in southwest England. where they met Ukrainian troops being trained on the Challenger 2 tanks the UK is sending as part of the hundreds that Kyiv says it needs. More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops have been trained at bases in the UK and Britain says it will train 20,000 more this year.
“I am proud that today, we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future,” Sunak said.
